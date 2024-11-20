DelDOT extends “Name That Plow” contest deadline

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for its “Name That Plow” contest to Nov. 22. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade across Delaware can submit creative names for DelDOT snowplows via email at dotpublic@delaware.gov.
Last year’s contest drew more than 200 entries, with winning names including Ice Ice Bladey, Melton John, and Blades of Flurries.
“This contest is a great way for students to learn about snow removal and connect with the work we do to keep Delaware moving during winter storms,” said DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
One winner will be selected from each county, and the chosen names will be featured on snowplows that will visit the winners’ schools. Entries can be submitted by individual students or as a class project.
Submission Requirements:
- School name
- Snowplow name
- Class, teacher, or student name
- Grade level
DelDOT operates more than 300 pieces of snow removal equipment and is responsible for treating and plowing nearly 14,000 lane miles of roadway across the state.