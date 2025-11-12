MILTON, DEL. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is partnering with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to fund a feasibility study that could expand the Lewes-Georgetown Bike Trail to include a new trailhead in Milton.
The proposed study will examine potential routes and gather public input on how best to connect the existing trail network to the town.
“Tonight was an event hosted by Dogfish Head, and they are working with us on an initiative to fund a feasibility study to investigate connecting the Georgetown to Lewes Rail Trail with the town of Milton,” said Paul Moser, a program manager with DelDOT.
Moser said the study will look at several factors before any construction plans are made. “The feasibility study is really to determine that alignment,” he said. “So that’s going to be interaction with the public, with property owners and looking high level with the constructability and feasibility.”
The Lewes-Georgetown Trail currently stretches more than 13 miles, offering cyclists and pedestrians a safe, scenic route through Sussex County. For Dogfish Head, which has deep roots in the area, expanding that trail to Milton would provide both community and business benefits.
“The Georgetown trail is great,” said Jason King, director of Beer and Benevolence at Dogfish Head. “Obviously, as a business that’s been involved in the Sussex County community for over 30 years with properties in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Milton, Delaware, we love that you can ride a bike from our end in Lewes to our pub in Rehoboth, but there’s really no safe way to get to our facility out here in Milton.”
No timeline for public feedback on the study or construction on a trailhead has been announced yet.