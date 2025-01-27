LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has undertaken a comprehensive regional planning study aimed at improving traffic flow and accessibility throughout the coast and in one of Sussex County's busiest areas: the Five Points intersection.
The multi-phase project is expected to include updates to traffic lights, new policies to ease congestion, and improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. DelDOT is also considering adding roundabouts and other adjustments to streamline the intersection.
"Transportation needs to be viewed regionally, as a network," said DelDOT project manager Austin Gray. "This project will address everything from policy changes to infrastructure improvements."
Local residents, however, remain concerned about the heavy traffic. Jim, a Lewes resident, noted the long wait times at nearby lights, often opting to avoid the area altogether. Rick, another local, mentioned adjusting his route to bypass the intersection.
At a recent community meeting, DelDOT presented detailed visuals of the proposed plans, aimed at increasing safety and enhancing the area's overall transportation network.
While there is no set timeline for completion, DelDOT assures residents the project is in the planning stages and will evolve over time.