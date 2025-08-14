DelDOT reminds drivers it is illegal to drive high after marijuana sales began Aug. 1

DELAWARE- As of Aug. 1, legal marijuana sales have begun in Delaware, and the Delaware Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that it is illegal and unsafe to drive under the influence of cannabis.
According to DelDOT, cannabis use can harm driving performance by slowing reaction time, impairing coordination, and disrupting perception. The agency said noticeable effects generally last one to three hours for smoked cannabis and several hours for edibles.
“Be safe and wait,” DelDOT said. “Driving high is your ticket to a DUI. Drive safe. Drive sober.”