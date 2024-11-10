Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional period of Small Craft Advisory conditions is likely late Monday night into Tuesday night. However, expect at least a 12 hour lull in wind speeds between these two events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&