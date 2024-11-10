GEORGETOWN, Del. – DelDOT invites the public to attend an information workshop and provide feedback on proposed improvements along Route 5 in Sussex County.
The project, currently in its preliminary design phase, aims to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Route 5 (Harbeson Road) and Hurdle Ditch Road/Cool Spring Road, while introducing pedestrian facilities to improve safety.
The workshop will be held at the DelDOT South District Office at 23697 Dupont Boulevard, in Georgetown. The meeting, set for Tuesday November 12, will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the workshop, attendees can view display maps of the proposed changes, ask questions to project team members and share comments.
For those unable to attend, comments may be submitted through the DelDOT website or by mail to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The deadline for public comments is Dec. 12.