DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is reminding people who live in privately maintained subdivisions that snow removal will not be handled by state crews, and that plowing of state-maintained roads inside subdivisions could take several days in Kent and New Castle counties, following a major storm.
According to DelDOT, while state-maintained roads will be plowed, neighborhood streets that are not under state responsibility will not be cleared by DelDOT. Even for subdivisions with state roads, the agency warns it may take three to four days after a snowstorm ends before plows reach those areas. DelDOT said the snow has to meet its threshold of four inches to be considered for plowing.
To help speed up snow removal, DelDOT offers a Snow Removal Reimbursement Program. The initiative allows civic associations with state-maintained roads to hire private contractors for faster plowing. The state will reimburse part of the cost.
DelDOT also reminds people that if one of the state's snow plows happens to damage a private mailbox or other property, to contact the Insurance Coverage Office at 1-877-277-4185 or InsCov@delaware.gov for reimbursement. Those seeking help will need to include pictures, date, time and location in the email.