DELAWARE - DelDOT has launched its fourth annual Name That Plow contest, inviting students from kindergarten through fifth grade to creatively name snowplows.
"Keeping our roads clear and safe during winter storms is a vital task, and our dedicated crews take great pride in their work," said DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "The Name That Plow contest is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn about snow removal and connect with DelDOT’s efforts to keep our state moving."
200 entries were submitted for last year's competition. Those winning names included: Ice Ice Bladey, Melton John, and Blades of Flurries.
According to DelDOT, the state agency has more than 300 pieces of snow removal statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway.
One winner from each county will have a snowplow visit their school. Submissions, which can be made individually or as a class, are due via email to dotpublic@delaware.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.