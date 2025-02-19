MILFORD, Del. — DelDOT will hold a public workshop on Feb. 20 to gather community input on revised alternatives for the SR1 plan update near the SR30 interchange at Cedar Neck Road.
The workshop is also hosted by Rep. Bryan Shupe and is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Milford Public Library. The meeting is open to the public.
Kenneth Tongue lives in a neighborhood near the interchange.
"This is kind of like a residential area, so I don't think we want that around this area. If that's the reasoning why they want to do it; for future improvements or commercial developments. I don't think that's what we want," said Tongue.
Rep. Shupe says he's heard from people who have concerns about traffic and the environment, in addition to development in that area.
"When we had our last meeting to discuss the changes to the overpass, it was an overwhelming majority that did not want the changes to the overpass to benefit the the commercial development east of Route One," said Shupe.