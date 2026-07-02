DELAWARE -As Delawareans and visitors prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, the Delaware Department of Transportation is urging everyone to plan ahead for heavier traffic and make safety a priority whether traveling by car, bus, bicycle or on foot.
DelDOT said there have been 57 roadway deaths in Delaware so far in 2026, a 27 percent increase compared with the same point in 2025. During last year's three-day Fourth of July weekend, Delaware recorded 215 reported crashes that left 59 people hurt and two people dead.
“We want everyone to celebrate and get to and from their destinations safely,” Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings said. “This means driving attentively and sober, obeying posted signage, and using sidewalks and crosswalks. Giving yourself extra time to get to your destination and being patient should be the expectation when headed of this weekend.”
DelDOT said 11 fireworks displays and numerous events are expected to draw thousands of attendees across the state. The Delaware 250 celebration on the Wilmington Riverfront is expected to be the largest gathering during the holiday.
Drivers should expect delays when traveling to and from holiday events. More than 100 DelDOT employees will assist with traffic management throughout the weekend.
The department is also reminding drivers not to worsen congestion by blocking intersections, commonly known as "blocking the box," by entering an intersection before there is enough space to clear it. DelDOT said the problem is especially common along Route 1 between Lewes and Dewey Beach, where it can create additional delays and safety concerns.
To help reduce impaired driving, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is offering $20 ride vouchers through Lyft or Uber. Vouchers are available at MySoberRides.com from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, for rides taken between noon Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
For beach travelers, DART's Beach Bus offers another option, with free parking and service that DelDOT says is the easiest way to travel to and from the Rehoboth Beach fireworks on Sunday, July 5.