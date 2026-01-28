Talking with customers

As doors open across Sussex County, gratitude is shared on both sides. For many neighbors, the deliveries mean nourishment, reassurance and a friendly face during difficult winter days.

LEWES, Del. - Inside a busy packing area, volunteers sort bags of food, organize deliveries and load their cars, preparing meals that will soon reach hundreds of people across Sussex County.

Food being prepared

There up 180 volunteers ready to drive for meals on wheels.

Meals on Wheels delivers to more than 260 people countywide, providing not only food but a vital connection for many who live alone.

“This has been a lifesaver,” one recipient said.

Gil Hofheimer has volunteered with the program for more than six years and knows nearly everyone on his route. He said the service is about much more than delivering meals.

“They’re very nice folks,” Hofheimer said. “They’re always looking for a little conversation, and we give it to them.”

With last week’s winter storm still fresh and more snow expected this weekend, Meals on Wheels is adjusting its schedule to ensure no one goes without food. The organization plans to deliver multiple meals at once so recipients can remain fed even if travel becomes unsafe.

Volunteers say the human connection is just as important as the food itself.

Mike Grillo, who has volunteered for five years, said the impact goes beyond filling plates.

“Most of these people are by themselves, really anxious to talk to somebody,” Grillo said. “To me, that’s probably as important as the food.”

