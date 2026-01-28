LEWES, Del. - Inside a busy packing area, volunteers sort bags of food, organize deliveries and load their cars, preparing meals that will soon reach hundreds of people across Sussex County.
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
LEWES, Del. - Inside a busy packing area, volunteers sort bags of food, organize deliveries and load their cars, preparing meals that will soon reach hundreds of people across Sussex County.
Meals on Wheels delivers to more than 260 people countywide, providing not only food but a vital connection for many who live alone.
“This has been a lifesaver,” one recipient said.
Gil Hofheimer has volunteered with the program for more than six years and knows nearly everyone on his route. He said the service is about much more than delivering meals.
“They’re very nice folks,” Hofheimer said. “They’re always looking for a little conversation, and we give it to them.”
With last week’s winter storm still fresh and more snow expected this weekend, Meals on Wheels is adjusting its schedule to ensure no one goes without food. The organization plans to deliver multiple meals at once so recipients can remain fed even if travel becomes unsafe.
Volunteers say the human connection is just as important as the food itself.
Mike Grillo, who has volunteered for five years, said the impact goes beyond filling plates.
“Most of these people are by themselves, really anxious to talk to somebody,” Grillo said. “To me, that’s probably as important as the food.”
As doors open across Sussex County, gratitude is shared on both sides. For many neighbors, the deliveries mean nourishment, reassurance and a friendly face during difficult winter days.
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.