DELMAR, Md. — Three people were displaced after a fire damaged a two-story single-family home Tuesday afternoon in Delmar, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was reported at about 1:49 p.m. June 2 at 303 East Pine St. in Wicomico County. The home was described as a two-story, wood-frame single-family dwelling.
The Delmar Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding department. A total of 40 firefighters responded on two alarms and brought the fire under control in about 60 minutes.
One adult was taken to TidalHealth and was treated for minor smoke inhalation, according to the fire marshal's office.
Investigators said the fire originated in the rear of the home. The preliminary cause remains under investigation.
The home sustained an estimated $200,000 in structural damage and an additional $50,000 in damage to its contents.
Smoke alarms and a fire alarm system were present and activated during the fire. The home did not have a sprinkler system.