People with expired or unneeded medications can dispose of them at several Delmarva locations this weekend. Saturday Oct. 26 is National Takeback Day. It is coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Enforcement Administration.

According to the DEA, it is an organized to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The events at each location run from 10 am to 2:00 pm. Delmarva locations include:

Milton Police Department

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal

Lewes Police Department

Georgetown Police Department

Milford Police Department

Ocean View Police Department

South Bethany Police Department

Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack

