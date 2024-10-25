People with expired or unneeded medications can dispose of them at several Delmarva locations this weekend. Saturday Oct. 26 is National Takeback Day. It is coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Enforcement Administration.
According to the DEA, it is an organized to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.
The events at each location run from 10 am to 2:00 pm. Delmarva locations include:
Milton Police Department
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal
Lewes Police Department
Georgetown Police Department
Milford Police Department
Ocean View Police Department
South Bethany Police Department
Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack