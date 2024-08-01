DOVER, Del. - On Aug. 1, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that Delmarva Corrugated Packaging will receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program. This donation will support a project to install two megawatt rooftop solar panels.
“This project is a great example of what we can achieve when the federal government works together with state and county governments to support climate-smart investments and jobs," said Sen. Carper, the chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Work Committee. "Thanks to this partnership, some 3,700 rooftop solar panels will power a growing Kent County business.”
Sen. Coons believes that this grant will provide encouragement for Delmarva Corrugated Packaging to expand efforts into more environmentally friendly solutions.
In June, Rep. Rochester, Carper, and Coons joined local leaders to celebrate Delmarva Corrugated Packaging’s new Dover facility. Rep. Rochester, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, believes that this investment will lead Delmarva Corrugated Packaging to become more energy-efficient all while keeping the regional supply chain moving.