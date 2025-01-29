GEORGETOWN, Del. – Job seekers looking for career opportunities are invited to attend the Delmarva Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College's Jack F. Owens Campus.
The free event, held in the Jason Technology Center’s gymnasium, will bring together a variety of local businesses from diverse industries. Attendees will have the chance to meet with potential employers, learn about job openings and make meaningful connections to further their careers.
Organizers encourage attendees to bring updated resumes and dress professionally to make a strong first impression. The event is open to all and offers an opportunity to explore numerous employment options in one location.