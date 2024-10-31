Delmarva officially hits 34 days without measurable rain

Delmarva has officially gone 34 days without measurable rain, matching the longest dry period the peninsula has seen since 1945, according to CoastTV meteorologists. The last 34-day dry spell occurred from October 17 to November 19, 2001.

MILFORD, Del. - Delmarva has officially gone 34 days without measurable rain, matching the longest dry period the peninsula has seen since 1945, according to CoastTV meteorologists. The last 34-day dry spell occurred from Oct. 17 to Nov. 19, 2001.

A burn ban has been in place in Delaware for two weeks due to increased fire risk from the dry conditions and strong winds. This ban now includes the sale and use of fireworks.

While the lack of rain has allowed for outdoor activities, the drought has heavily impacted Delaware's agriculture industry. Bruce Blessing, owner of Blessing Greenhouses Roadside Stand, told CoastTV that the drought has been financially challenging for his business.

"We've slowly increased our prices to cover some of the fuel surcharge," Blessing said. "Some of our suppliers have had to raise their prices substantially to cover their costs."

Blessing added that the warmer weather sped up crop growth, resulting in a shorter season for his farm.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you