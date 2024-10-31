MILFORD, Del. - Delmarva has officially gone 34 days without measurable rain, matching the longest dry period the peninsula has seen since 1945, according to CoastTV meteorologists. The last 34-day dry spell occurred from Oct. 17 to Nov. 19, 2001.
Delmarva officially hits 34 days without measurable rain
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Turtle Beach Cafe launches petition to try and stay in Bethany Beach
-
Beebe Healthcare acquires Cape Pharmacy
-
Sussex Tech High School bids farewell to their beloved football field
-
UPDATE: Witches, Wagons, and Woofs: Sea Witch Festival brings magic to the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
-
Early voting in Delaware: Polling locations and hours