SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo and Parsons Cemetery have partnered to honor the memory of beloved zoo animals, including Dweasal, a black-handed spider monkey who passed away in September.
Dweasal died on Sept. 11 at 7-years-old, due to complications following surgery. Zoo staff say he touched the lives of local community members, who remember his role in bringing joy to countless visitors.
Parsons Cemetery, in collaboration with Holloway Pet Cremation Services, placed Dweasal’s remains in The Delmarva Pet Garden, a dedicated memorial area in the cemetery. In addition to this tribute, Parsons Cemetery donated an engraved brick in memory of Dweasal, providing a space for zoo supporters and the community to commemorate the animals that have enriched their lives.
“We understand how much these animals mean not only to their caretakers but to the entire community,” said a spokesperson for Parsons Cemetery. “By providing a dedicated space and brick for their memorialization, we aim to support the zoo's mission and the bond we share with all animals.”
The Delmarva Pet Garden offers a resting place for animals, including others who have passed in the last year, and serves as a lasting tribute for both the zoo and local families.