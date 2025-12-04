SALISBURY, Md. — With winter approaching, Delmarva Power says it has completed a series of critical infrastructure upgrades designed to strengthen the region’s energy grid and reduce the risk of outages during the coldest months of the year.
According to the company, the proactive work includes targeted system enhancements, grid expansion projects, equipment inspections, corrective maintenance, and extensive tree trimming and vegetation management — all aimed at improving reliability. Delmarva Power will continue making these investments over at least the next five years.
The utility has also been installing advanced technologies, such as smart switches and reclosers, that can automatically detect problems and isolate damage during an outage. These upgrades, part of the company’s ongoing grid-modernization efforts, have contributed to a 46 percent reduction in outages over the past decade.
“Our customers depend on us to provide safe and reliable energy service, especially during winter storms and colder temperatures,” said Rodney Oddoye, chief operating officer for Pepco Holdings, the parent company of Delmarva Power. “We don’t wait for the first cold snap – our crews have been working hard all year to make the grid smarter, stronger and more resilient. We are also focused on continuing to provide resources to help our customers use energy more efficiently and connecting them with financial assistance programs to help manage energy costs.”
Tips for Saving Energy This Winter:
Delmarva Power is also encouraging customers to prepare for colder weather by improving home efficiency and taking advantage of available assistance. The company recommends:
Sealing gaps around doors, windows, and utility openings to reduce heat loss.
Upgrading insulation to improve comfort and potentially cut heating costs by about 10 percent.
Inspecting ducts for leaks or disconnected joints.
Adjusting thermostats, noting that lowering the temperature by one degree can reduce heating costs by about 2 percent.
Using storm windows, removing screens or window A/C units, and closing off unused areas of the home.
Opening curtains on sunny days and closing them at night to retain heat.
Switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs and adjusting outdoor lighting timers.
Winter Storm Safety Guidance:
To prepare for severe weather, customers are urged to assemble emergency kits with essentials such as flashlights, radios, first-aid supplies, medications, and nonperishable foods. Delmarva Power also advises households to:
Keep enough food and water for at least 72 hours.
Identify a backup location in case of extended outages.
Use generators only outdoors and never connect them directly to home wiring.
Enroll in the company’s Emergency Medical Equipment Notification Program if someone in the home relies on life-support equipment.
Sign up for outage alerts or two-way text updates.
Bill Relief and Financial Assistance:
To help customers manage higher winter energy costs, Delmarva Power is highlighting several assistance programs, including its Customer Relief Fund, which provides up to $300 in direct support for eligible households. Delaware customers can learn more at delmarva.com/ReliefDE, and Maryland customers at delmarva.com/ReliefMD.
Additional support resources, including bill-management tools and energy-efficiency programs, are available through the company’s Assistance Finder at delmarva.com/EnergyAssistance.