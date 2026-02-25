DELMARVA - Delmarva Power crews are making progress restoring electricity after Winter Storm Hernando brought heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of 55 mph or more to Delaware and Maryland, damaging the local energy grid.
The utility said more than 84,000 customers experienced outages during the storm. Nearly 90 percent of those customers have had power restored. As of 3 p.m. Feb. 24, about 7,000 were still without service.
The most heavily impacted areas include Sussex County in Delaware and Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland.
More than 350 local and out-of-state contractors are assisting field personnel as part of the company’s activated Emergency Response Organization.
The storm’s heavy snow and gusty winds brought down trees and tree branches, causing widespread damage to power lines and equipment.
Estimated restoration times are now available for many impacted customers as damage assessments continue. Delmarva Power said some customers in the hardest-hit areas could require repairs into Thursday. Restoration estimates will be reviewed and updated as additional damage is assessed and work is completed.