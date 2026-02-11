GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delmarva Power customers expressed frustration this week over rising electric bills as the utility outlined what it says is driving higher costs and how customers can lower their usage.
Rachel Weber, a Delmarva Power customer, said her bill has gone up by more than $50.
“It just feels like they’re price gouging people out of living,” Weber said. “It’s crazy that I have to worry about unplugging a blender or microwave just to see if it helps us a little bit.”
The utility also highlighted its Customer Relief Fund, which provides bill credits to eligible low- and moderate-income Delaware residents. Customers who receive only electric service may qualify for up to $300, while those with both gas and electric service may be eligible for up to $500.
According to Delmarva Power, eligibility is based on household income compared with state median income levels and federal poverty guidelines. Participation in an Energize Delaware Home Energy Checkup and energy-efficiency counseling program is required to receive the credit. The program is not intended for emergency or same-day assistance.
Delmarva Power Regional President Marcus Beal said recent and proposed rate increases are necessary to maintain reliability as infrastructure ages. “Reliability requires us to continue projects to keep the grid healthy,” Beal said. “We’ve been around for 100 years, and some of our equipment is aging and needs to be replaced.”
Delmarva Power has applied for its third rate increase since 2020. The most recent proposal would raise customer bills by approximately 4%. As Delaware continues to grow, the company said Delmarva Power will follow suit.