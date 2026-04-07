MARYLAND -Delmarva Power has submitted a proposal under the 2024 Distributed Renewable Integration and Vehicle Electrification Act that it claims will modernizing Maryland’s electric grid while helping customers lower energy costs.
The plan uses home battery storage, electric cars and smart devices to support the distribution grid during periods of high demand. Customers who enroll can earn incentives by allowing the company to temporarily control how their devices use electricity, reducing strain on the system and helping keep costs down.
A key part of the proposal is the creation of a virtual power plant, which connects customer-owned devices like battery systems and electric cars. These networks can help balance electricity demand and supply during peak periods by controlling how much electricity a home or business has access to. It is similar to systems in California and Puerto Rico.
“This proposal is about giving our customers simple ways to save money while helping keep the electric system reliable,” said Amber Perry, Delmarva Power Maryland region president. “By letting customers use things they already own – like home batteries, electric vehicles, and smart thermostats – at times when the grid needs it most, we can lower costs for everyone and keep energy flowing when demand is high.”
If approved, the program would offer incentives to both residential and commercial customers. Participants could enroll devices such as whole-home battery systems and electric cars to contribute to grid stability.
The company claims the program could provide up to 34 megawatts of flexible load resources, enough to power between 20,000 and 34,000 homes.
A two-year pilot program would follow approval, allowing customers to enroll and earn incentives. Data collected during the pilot would help shape long-term programs focused on reliability, affordability and sustainability.
The Maryland Public Service Commission is scheduled to review the proposal during hearings on April 7 and 8.