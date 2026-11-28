DELMARVA - Delmarva Power says it has restored electricity to more than 90 percent of customers affected by the Thanksgiving nor’easter, but thousands remain without power across Delaware and Maryland.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, approximately 5,500 customers were still without electricity across the company's service area, including about 4,000 in Delaware and 1,500 in Maryland, according to Delmarva Power.
Since the storm began Thursday, Nov. 26, crews have restored power to approximately 90,000 customers, including 39,000 in Delaware and 51,000 in Maryland.
Delmarva Power says more than 240 mutual assistance personnel are helping with restoration efforts, alongside company crews and contractors.
Based on current damage assessments, most larger outages affecting more than 100 customers are expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday. Outages affecting 26 to 100 customers are expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Sunday.
Smaller outages affecting 6 to 25 customers are expected to be restored by 6 a.m. Monday, while outages affecting five or fewer customers are expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Monday.
The company says restoration efforts prioritize public safety and essential services, including 911 centers, hospitals and pumping stations. Crews then focus on restoring power to the largest number of customers before addressing smaller neighborhood and individual service lines.
Customers can report outages or downed wires online at delmarva.com/Outage.
People are also reminded to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Downed wires should be reported immediately.
The company says customers can check its outage map and mobile app for updated restoration estimates.
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