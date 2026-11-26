LEWES, Del. - A Thanksgiving nor’easter brought high winds and flooding to Delmarva on Thursday, disrupting travel and forcing some people to rethink their holiday plans.
“It's wild hopefully people are safe and home with their families,” said Scott Provinse.
When asked whether they had experienced storms this severe before, Provinse said, “not this bad here. Down in North Carolina, I have and some other places in the Caribbean, but never here.”
High winds knocked down tree limbs and even overturned a bench in Dewey Beach.
“It's mostly wind. It's not so much. It's not too much rain, really. It's just a mostly wind,” said Matthew Janulewicz.
Conditions worsened to the point that the Delaware Department of Transportation closed Route 1 at the Indian River Inlet Bridge, forcing some travelers to change their plans.
Janulewicz was among those who had to rethink their Thanksgiving plans after the storm caused travel disruptions.
“I went to go to my sister's house this morning for Thanksgiving up in Pennsylvania, and there was a tree down in the middle of the road. You couldn't get out of the well, you couldn't get to the intersection to go anywhere.”
While many gathered for Thanksgiving meals across Delmarva, others faced flooded roads, downed trees and travel disruptions as the nor’easter swept through the region.
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