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Delmarva Power is encouraging customers to take steps this spring to reduce energy use and lower bills ahead of the warmer weather.

DELMARVA - Delmarva Power is urging customers to take steps now to reduce energy use and lower utility bills ahead of the summer months.

As temperatures begin to rise, the company says simple changes at home can help manage costs, including adjusting thermostats, using ceiling fans and limiting the use of heat-producing appliances during the day.

The utility also recommends keeping blinds and curtains closed to reduce heat, maintaining air conditioning systems and choosing energy-efficient products when making upgrades.

Officials with Delmarva Power say improving insulation and sealing windows can also help reduce cooling costs.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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