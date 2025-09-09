DEMA expands CERT training for National Preparedness Month

DELAWARE- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is bringing back its Community Emergency Response Team program as part of National Preparedness Month. Officials say the free program gives people training in basic emergency skills.
According to the agency, the initiative is funded through FEMA and combines classroom lessons with hands-on training. DEMA says most emergencies receive first aid from bystanders before professional help arrives, with agency data showing that happens in 95 percent of cases.
DEMA said instructors from the Delaware State Fire School will lead parts of the training to give residents more direct skills. The agency explained that teams can be created in neighborhoods, apartment complexes, homeowner associations, workplaces and schools. Officials said there is also a program designed specifically for teens.
According to DEMA, participants who complete the training will receive emergency kits.