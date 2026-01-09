REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Saltwater Roots Boutique announced it will close its Tanger Outlets location after four years in business.
In a social media post, the locally owned boutique said it was informed that a national chain plans to take over the space, giving the store 30 days to vacate the location.
The owners said they were aware the possibility existed but hoped it would not happen.
“We are devastated and brokenhearted to announce that after four years our beautiful store is closing its doors,” the boutique said in the post.
Saltwater Roots thanked its vendors, calling them professional, dedicated and instrumental to the store’s success. The boutique also expressed gratitude to customers for their continued support, saying the community played a major role in helping the small business thrive.
Although the brick-and-mortar location is closing, Saltwater Roots said it will continue hosting vendor shows and plans to expand those events throughout Delaware.
The owners encouraged the community to continue supporting local small businesses and vendors.
The boutique did not announce a specific closing date but said the transition would take place within the next month.