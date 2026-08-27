LEWES, Del. - The Greater Lewes Foundation is renovating the DeVries monument in Lewes.
The granite monument was first built in 1909 but dates back nearly 400 years ago as it marks the location of the first Dutch Settlement in 1631.
Mark Chura, the project manager of the foundation says the original design was on an elevated platform which over time made the monument inaccessible and did not hold up well.
The Greater Lewes Foundation is planning to install benches and add interpretive panels with the monuments local history.
Chura says the renovations will be complete by the middle of September.