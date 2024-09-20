Dewey Beach, Del. — The Dewey Beach Town Council approved a new ordinance on Friday granting police officers the authority to use sound level meters to monitor noise levels around town.
Dewey Beach Police Chief Constance Speake says the ordinance will help maintain lower noise levels, although she notes most residents and visitors are cooperative.
“The people in Dewey Beach are very gracious, and usually if you approach them and ask them to turn down the music, especially in all the bars, or if it’s somebody’s home, they will,” Speake said.
Some frequent visitors like David Lefever support the ordinance but believe there should be flexibility with volume restrictions.
“If there’s such a thing as a curfew or closing time for bars, I think after that it’s fair to adjust noise levels,” Lefever said. “But on a Friday or Saturday night, I think you give a little latitude.”
As the busy summer season winds down, Dewey Beach aims to preserve its reputation for peaceful beaches while ensuring a quieter atmosphere in town.