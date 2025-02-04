DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Planning & Zoning Commission is pushing for an ordinance that would allow people who live there to raise their homes in response to frequent flooding.
The proposed ordinance would permit homeowners to elevate their properties by one foot to help prevent damage from rising waters. Local Phil Winkler, who has lived on Read Avenue for years, says flooding is a regular concern.
“If you have flood or rain, heavy rain here, we’ll have a foot of water out here in half an hour,” Winkler said.
The cost of raising a home has skyrocketed in recent years. A project that cost $12,000 a decade ago would now cost around $140,000, according to locals.
Town Manager Bill Zolper identified Read Avenue, Van Dyke, and McKinley streets as the most flood-prone areas.
The town council will soon vote on the ordinance, which includes revisions made during a recent meeting.