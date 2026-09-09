Dewey Beach Police car

28-year-old female is still being treated for her injuries.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Police Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call for a report of an injured female on Tuesday. 

At around 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, police and fire arrived at Van Dyke Avenue where a 28-year-old female had fallen from a third story balcony. EMS cared for the woman while waiting for a Delaware State Police helicopter to transfer her to Christiana Medial Center. 

The woman is still being treated at the medical center for her injuries. The Dewey Beach Police Department is still investigating the fall. 

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Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She graduated from Rowan University in May of 2026. As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community. 

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