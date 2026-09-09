DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Police Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call for a report of an injured female on Tuesday.
At around 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, police and fire arrived at Van Dyke Avenue where a 28-year-old female had fallen from a third story balcony. EMS cared for the woman while waiting for a Delaware State Police helicopter to transfer her to Christiana Medial Center.
The woman is still being treated at the medical center for her injuries. The Dewey Beach Police Department is still investigating the fall.