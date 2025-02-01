Dewey Beach selects bidder for new Town Hall construction

The Town of Dewey Beach picks Costello Construction for the construction of new Town Hall, pending contract negotiations. (Town of Dewey Beach)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach has selected Costello Construction as the contractor for its new Town Hall, pending final contract negotiations.

The project, estimated at just over $11 million, is expected to take approximately 600 days to complete in two phases.

The three-story, 25,635-square-foot facility will house the Town Hall, Police Department, and EMS quarters, providing administrative offices, a dispatch center, holding cells, an evidence room, a courtroom, EMS bunk rooms, and other essential spaces.

