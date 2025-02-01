DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach has selected Costello Construction as the contractor for its new Town Hall, pending final contract negotiations.
The project, estimated at just over $11 million, is expected to take approximately 600 days to complete in two phases.
The three-story, 25,635-square-foot facility will house the Town Hall, Police Department, and EMS quarters, providing administrative offices, a dispatch center, holding cells, an evidence room, a courtroom, EMS bunk rooms, and other essential spaces.