Dewey Beach tables decision on proposed sound permit ordinance

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A proposed ordinance aimed at regulating sound-amplifying equipment in Dewey Beach remains under discussion after the Town Council took no action during its meeting.
The proposal would establish rules for the use of sound-amplifying equipment, including when permits would be required, what information applicants must provide and the circumstances under which the town could revoke a permit.
Town officials say the ordinance is intended to balance Dewey Beach's entertainment atmosphere with the needs of residents, businesses and visitors who also expect periods of peace and quiet.
The proposal does not identify specific types of equipment beyond the broad term "sound-amplifying equipment." In its current form, that could include items such as speakers and microphones, though council members did not discuss detailed definitions during the meeting.
Some visitors expressed mixed opinions about the proposal.
"Bottom line is it's overstepping, but it depends on the reason they're trying to do it," frequent Dewey Beach visitor Phil Palma said. "If they're trying to change the culture and what Dewey is about, then it's overstepping. If they're trying to keep what it is and historically what Dewey Beach is known for, then they're not overstepping."
No vote was taken on the proposed ordinance.
Town officials said the current language remains unclear, and council members are expected to revisit the proposal after additional revisions are made.