Dewey Beach, Del. - Walking along the soft sands of Dewey Beach, it's easy to see why visitors are drawn to its scenic beauty. And town officials are working to keep it that way.
Dewey Beach currently holds $6.1 million in beach replenishment funds. On Thursday night, the Dewey Beach Climate Change Committee is expected to discuss a possible recommendation to expand how those funds are used.
Currently, the beach replenishment fund applies strictly to the oceanfront beach, covering dune restoration and any repairs to the shoreline. The bay side is not included under the existing guidelines.
Lee Katz, a frequent visitor to Dewey Beach, said he supports the idea of using more of the town’s resources to protect and enhance the area.
"I would be for anything that responsibly works to preserve the beach and the bay and continue to make this a very special place to visit," Katz said.
As possible recommendations are made we will update this article.