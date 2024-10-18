DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Dewey Beach Town Council held a meeting Friday to discuss regulations regarding the use of tents, canopies, and other sun-blockers on their beaches.
Commissioner Paul Bauer emphasized the importance of allowing beachgoers the freedom to bring what they want to the beach.
“Some people want to ban them totally, but we’re trying to be a little looser than a lot of other places,” Bauer said.
Many local residents agree, noting that tents and canopies provide essential shade for families, especially during high UV index days.
Ron Keplinger, a longtime Dewey Beach lover, expressed relief at the council's stance against a complete ban. “As someone who adopted canopy usage in the late 90s, I find them useful for our family,” Keplinger said.
The council is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance at their meeting next month, with the community eager to maintain a balance between beach space and personal freedoms.