DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Beachgoers planning to set up tents or canopies on Dewey Beach may soon have to follow new rules, as town officials move forward with plans to regulate their use.
During a recent town council meeting, officials reviewed a draft ordinance addressing tent and canopy size, height, and spacing requirements. The proposed rules aim to balance beachgoers' enjoyment with maintaining open spaces on the sand.
Dewey Beach Patrol Captain Todd Fritchman stated that while the beach patrol hasn’t faced significant issues, unattended early setups have occasionally been a problem. "We did experience a high volume of what we call early setups," Fritchman noted.
Resident Debbie Dorazio voiced concerns about the impact of tents and canopies on Dewey’s cherished beach environment. "I would not have them at all. Our beach is so special, and they do such a good job maintaining it," Dorzario said.
The council will consider public feedback from the meeting before finalizing the ordinance. Unlike other coastal towns that have banned tents and canopies outright, Dewey Beach aims to allow them under specific guidelines, potentially attracting more families to its shores.
A final decision is expected at the council’s next meeting.