DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Friday afternoon, Dewey Beach Town Council discussed the potential new noise rules, voting unanimously to move the discussion to Dewey Beach Charter and Code Review Committee.
Paul Bauer, Town Commissioner, said before the meeting that he wants to be as fair as possible while discussing potential changes.
"We just want to be fair to everybody. And I think what we're focusing on... loud music. It occasionally happens... but we have to have something that's enforceable. And if it's not enforceable, you shouldn't have it at all. So we have to come up with something that's... a little bit of a give and take."
During the meeting, commissioners agreed that they do not want to "over regulate" when it comes to people enjoying Dewey's party atmosphere.
Commissioner Bauer says Dewey Beach Police use a tool called certified sound meters. The tool measures decibels levels, helping the police determine if music or a person is too loud for the towns rules.
Right now, the maximum volume allowed is 70 weighted decibel's from 7:00 a.m. To 10:00 p.m., and 65 weighted decibel's from 10:00 p.m. To 7:00 a.m. Those regulations were first created back in 2013.
After discussing what potential guidelines could come from the new rules, the Town Commissioner's voted unanimously to move the discussion to the Dewey Beach Charter and Code Review Committee.