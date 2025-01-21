truck spill milford

A Perdue Farms truck over the railroad tracks on Lakeview Avenue in Milford Tuesday. (Photo: Janell Faith)

MILFORD, Del.- A diesel spill shut down part of Lakeview Avenue in Milford Tuesday afternoon after a Perdue Farms trailer came loose from its tractor.

The trailer detached while crossing the railroad tracks, causing a diesel tank to leak fuel onto the road, according to DNREC. 

As a result, the area was temporarily closed to allow first responders to conduct an environmental cleanup. Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP) and DNREC Emergency Response were on the scene to manage the cleanup and ensure public safety.

DNRP and DNREC cleared the scene and reopened the roadway at about 7 p.m.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

