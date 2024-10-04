Police

Several chicken farms in Dagsboro, Frankford, Millsboro and Seaford have been hit by thefts of large diesel generators over the past month.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect or car to contact Detective P. LaPlaca at 302-752-3798. People can remain anonymous, and the public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity or cars in the area.

