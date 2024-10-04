SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -Thefts of large diesel generators have hit several chicken farms in Dagsboro, Frankford, Millsboro and Seaford over the past month. The suspect, operating an unknown rollback truck, is trespassing onto farm properties during the overnight hours to steal the equipment, says DSP.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect or car to contact Detective P. LaPlaca at 302-752-3798. People can remain anonymous, and the public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity or cars in the area.