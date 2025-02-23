REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Art League and the Developing Artists Collaboration are teaming up once again to support the arts with a dine-to-donate night at Shorebreak Lodge on Thursday, March 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event, held during the DoMore24 Delaware fundraising campaign, will feature a pop-up art show with 20 artists from RAL and DAC. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase original artwork directly from the artists while enjoying live jazz music by Sharon Sable and Joe Holt. A portion of food and drink sales from the evening will benefit both organizations.
The fundraiser aligns with DoMore24, a 24-hour online giving campaign for Delaware nonprofits. No tickets are required to attend the event, but reservations are recommended.