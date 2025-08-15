MARYDEL, Del. — People who live in Delaware will be able to legally receive wine shipments directly to their doors a year from now, after Governor Matt Meyer signed House Bill 187 at a ceremony Thursday at Harvest Ridge Winery.
The new law creates Delaware’s first-ever legal framework for direct-to-door wine shipments, allowing both in-state and out-of-state licensed wine producers to send products to customers in Delaware.
“By signing HB 187, we provide Delawareans with broader access to legally produced wines while ensuring strong safeguards for responsible delivery and age verification,” Meyer said. “This legislation strikes the balance between consumer choice and public safety.”
The bill passed unanimously in both chambers after years of past bills being shot down. The law sets annual shipment limits per household, caps shipments per licensee, and requires delivery verification by a person at least 21 years old. Delivery drivers must also receive age-verification training.
The law includes a five-year sunset provision and mandates a study on the retail impact of wine shipments by June 1, 2028.
House Minority Whip Jeffrey Spiegelman, a co-prime sponsor of the bill, said the bill signing at Harvest Ridge Winery was symbolic. The winery, located near the Maryland state line, could previously ship to Maryland homes but not to nearby Delaware towns like Wilmington or Newark.
“This is a good day for our wineries,” Spiegelman said.
“Delawareans have been asking for more flexibility when it comes to accessing the products they enjoy,” said Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn, Senate prime sponsor of HB 187. “This law delivers that by creating a safe, transparent process for direct wine shipments, while maintaining the safeguards needed to protect consumers.”
The law will take effect 365 days after the governor’s signature.