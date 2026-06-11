MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is working to make the Indian River near Millsboro more navigable with a dredging project aimed at improving boating access and the restoration of tidal wetlands.
Dredging, or the removal of debris from the bottom of rivers, will help improve the shoreline habitat and restore the marshes near Millsboro, DNREC said. The project, which will run through March 2027, will focus on improving the navigability of the river. DNREC said the river has experienced major sediment buildup in the last several years since DNREC's last major dredging project there.
The build up, combined with shallow water depths, has created challenges for boaters, according to DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section Fields Operations Manager Kathleen Bergin.
“Tidal fluctuations and strong westerly winds can dramatically affect water depths in the upper Indian River, sometimes changing navigable conditions within hours," Bergin said. "Maintaining this channel is critical to preserving safe boating access for the Millsboro area.”
The project has an additional purpose as the material extracted by DNREC will be used to restore nearby tidal wetlands.
According to DNREC, boating access on the Indian River may be restricted due to the project, and they advise that boaters use caution when traveling near active dredging operations.
The project comes after Congresswoman Sarah McBridge announced additional funding to support the Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System this April, which helps support navigation and maintain beaches.
More information about the dredging project can be found on DNREC's website.