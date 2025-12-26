DNREC and Delaware Center for Horticulture to hold TreeCycle event

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is sponsoring the Delaware Center for Horticulture’s TreeCycle event again in 2026. 

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is sponsoring the Delaware Center for Horticulture’s TreeCycle event again in 2026. TreeCycle, where holiday trees are turned into mulch and wood chips, is a recycling event to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at the DCH parking lot, 1810 North Dupont St., Wilmington.

All ornaments, garland, lights and stands must be removed before trees can be recycled. Artificial trees will not be accepted. A suggested donation of $20 per tree will support DCH’s community forestry efforts.

DNREC continues to encourage Delawareans to recycle holiday trees through curbside pickup or drop-off programs when available.

Jan. 18 is the last day to drop off yard waste materials, including holiday trees, at the Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site in northern New Castle County. The DNREC-administered site will close at sundown Sunday, Jan. 18.

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

