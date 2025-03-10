DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is promoting an online discount sale of compost bins, rain barrels and conservation accessories to encourage homeowners to reduce landfill waste and enrich garden soil.
Through bulk purchasing, DNREC is offering composting products at reduced prices. The sale, administered by vendor BrandBuilders, is open through April 3 at delaware.compostersale.com.
Residents who place orders can pick up their purchases on April 5 at the following locations:
Sussex County: Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)
Kent County: Richardson and Robbins Building Back Lot, 89 Kings Highway, Dover (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
New Castle County: DNREC Lukens Building, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
DNREC also offers a backyard composting guide with instructions and tips. More information about composting can be found at de.gov/composting.