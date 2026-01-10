DNREC begins dune realignment on one-mile stretch of Broadkill Beach's severely eroded dunes
- Updated
BROADKILL BEACH, Del. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control began what they call dune realignment on the severely eroded dunes on Broadkill Beach this week.
This week, DNREC began realigning a one-mile stretch of dune. According to DNREC, the plan involves moving sand to better match the current shoreline and restoring a heavily damaged center section of the beach.
The agency says Broadkill Beach's dunes are considered a vulnerable area of Delaware's coast as some of the dunes have been severely eroded for years, and got even more damaged after recent storms that hit the coast.
In some spots, the walk over dunes has been eroded to have steep drop-offs. Department officials say the crew will remove these steep slopes at beach access points.
Ryan Gibson's family has owned a property in Broadkill Beach for roughly five generations and says stopping Mother Nature will be a tall task.
"They can pretty, pretty, dicey," said Gibson. "Nature has its way. So, it seems like it's always going to be pulling the dunes away, but good, good to know that the properties will hopefully continue to be safe."
Dune realignment was originally proposed by DNREC back in June, the state saying tey plan to redistribute sand from the southern part of the beach to reinforce the northern end.
Bob Conte, the President of Broadkill Beach Preservation Association, commends DNREC.
"Anything DNREC can do that's, you know, a positive thing for us and all the communities, all the coastal towns is, is a plus," said Conte.
According to DNREC, all project work will occur above the mean high tide line. The agency tells CoastTV that, depending on weather and site conditions, work could continue for a month or longer.
