This article was updated to reflect the rules after second press release from DNREC.
DELAWARE - DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife has updated Delaware hunting guidance concerning direct supervision for hunters ages 16 to 20 following a Delaware Supreme Court ruling involving firearm restrictions for young adults.
The Supreme Court overturned an earlier Delaware Superior Court decision that had allowed 18- to 20-year-old hunters to hunt without direct supervision when using a range of hunting firearms.
Under the updated guidance, hunters ages 18 to under 21 may hunt without direct supervision when using archery equipment, crossbows, pellet or air guns, muzzleloaders and shotguns.
Hunters ages 18 to under 21 must be under direct supervision when hunting with rimfire firearms and centerfire rifles. DNREC said the direct-supervision requirement remains subject to a legal challenge.
The Supreme Court ruling involved House Bill 451, a 2022 law that amended the age requirements for possessing, purchasing and selling firearms in Delaware. DNREC said the law had a three-year grace period for full enactment, did not specifically focus on hunting and remains under a federal court challenge.
The Supreme Court ruling came after a Superior Court decision determined that Delaware’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms extended to Delawareans ages 18 and older. That decision eliminated a provision of Delaware law requiring 18- to 20-year-old hunters to be directly supervised by someone at least 21 years old when using certain firearms.
The reversal has now been incorporated into DNREC’s hunting guidance and the 2026-27 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide. Separately, House Substitute 1 for House Bill 427, which passed into law earlier this year, changed the rules for 16- and 17-year-old hunters.
Hunters ages 16 to under 18 may hunt without direct supervision if they have permission from a parent or guardian, have completed an approved basic hunter education course and have a valid hunting license. Hunters under 16 must be under direct supervision at all times while hunting, regardless of the method of take. DNREC said this issue also remains subject to a court challenge.
Hunters who are 21 years old can hunt without direct supervision when using any firearm that is a legal method of take in Delaware.
DNREC said a legal challenge to the 2022 law that includes the direct-supervision requirement remains pending.