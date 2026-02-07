DNREC expands paid internship program

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is expanding its paid internship program for college students and recent graduates.
According to DNREC, up to 20 interns will be hired for a 12-week summer program, with positions in environmental research, water quality, engineering, marketing, finance, and data science. The department says some roles may also be available outside the summer.
DNREC says interns will earn $18.50 an hour and can work up to 37.5 hours a week, the opportunities are available statewide, with some hybrid schedules.
Several former interns have gone on to full-time jobs with the department. More information and applications are available on DNREC’s website.