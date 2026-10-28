This article was updated with a statement from Mountaire Farms.
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control found Mountaire Farms of Delaware in violation of state air pollution regulations after detecting strong odors outside the company's Millsboro facility in June, according to a Sept. 1 notice of violations.
According to the notice, DNREC conducted an on-site partial compliance evaluation on June 8 in response to odor concerns raised during a Jan. 14, 2026, community information meeting and multiple odor complaints submitted since then.
In a statement, Mountaire Director of Communications Catherine M. Bassett said the company monitors conditions at its Millsboro operations and continues to invest in odor-control measures. Bassett said Mountaire’s new wastewater treatment facility is performing better than anticipated and includes technology designed to help control odors.
Mountaire disputes the notice of violations. “We do not believe we violated any of our permits,” Bassett said.
She also said there are other potential sources of odors in the Millsboro area that are not associated with the company’s operations. Bassett said Mountaire will continue working with DNREC while the matter is reviewed.
DNREC participated in an odor survey conducted by Mountaire that included 12 locations. The department detected odors of very high intensity at several stops along the route.
The notice identifies two off-site locations as the basis for the violations: Layton Avenue, where the odor was associated with the feed mill, and a private residence on Herbert Lane, where the odor was associated with the wastewater treatment plant connected to Resource Recovery.
According to the notice, the odors violated state regulations prohibiting odorous air contaminants that cause a condition of air pollution. DNREC also found violations of permit conditions requiring odors to remain below levels that would cause air pollution beyond the facility's property line.
The notice states that Mountaire maintains an odor log and conducts odor surveys daily, Monday through Friday, at 12 locations on and off its property. However, DNREC identified inconsistencies in how individuals documented odor descriptions and intensity.
DNREC directed Mountaire to comply with all applicable statutory, regulatory and permit requirements, including those cited in the notice.
Within 30 days of receiving the notice, Mountaire was required to submit the name and address of its registered agent as filed with the Delaware Division of Corporations and provide DNREC with a modified odor management plan addressing consistency in how odor descriptions and intensity are reported.
The notice states that DNREC may conduct further investigation and pursue additional enforcement action following further review of the violations. The notice does not specify a fine or monetary penalty.