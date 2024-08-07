DELAWARE - DNREC has launched a new summer internship program, offering college students and recent graduates opportunities to work in various fields within the department, such as environmental science, natural resource management, wildlife biology, data science, marketing communications, engineering and government administration.
The 12-week program, which began in early June, employs 17 interns across DNREC offices statewide. DNREC said the initiative aims to provide practical work experience and help address staff shortages by attracting interns to return after graduation. DNREC partnered with the University of Delaware and Delaware State University to promote the program but welcomes applicants from any institution.
"This program has proven to be a career-track opportunity for high-performing college students and recent graduates," said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
The program allows interns to gain hands-on experience in their respective fields. Interns like Lillian Kuntz, a Marine Science major at the University of Delaware, and Semaj Bungy-Carter, an Environmental Science major at Delaware State, have found the experience valuable in applying academic knowledge to real-world challenges.
"I have had the opportunity to travel the state inspecting various sites’ stormwater management structures and apply the knowledge I’ve gained in my studies to help combat severe erosion in my home state," Bungy-Carter said. "This has been an excellent experience – for showcasing the type of work environment DNREC provides and the different avenues that I can use my degree in."
Each division has hired at least one intern who is actively training in their respective field said DNREC.