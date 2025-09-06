DELAWARE - The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation announced it is participating in "Parks for Pollinators," a national campaign focused on raising awareness about the ongoing pollinator crisis through programs in 35 states which will feature events at several Delaware state parks and the Brandywine Zoo.
According to DNREC, about 75% of flowering plants and 35% of crops depend on pollinators to grow their harvests. However, many pollinator species are disappearing rapidly. While bees are commonly recognized as pollinators, other species also play essential roles. Beetles pollinate flowering plants, and bats, which are important nighttime pollinators for 500 flowers, including species of mango, banana and agave.
"There are ways to reverse these trends, and our state parks are offering programs to raise awareness and demonstrate how to save the wide range of pollinators," said Matthew Ritter, director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. "In addition to our great programs, our team has been actively expanding plantings through parks including multiple pollinator gardens."
DNREC and the Division of Parks and Recreation say they also developed a toolkit to help educate the public about ways to save pollinators. Here are some of the tips they offered:
- Planting a pollinator garden with native plants that bloom from spring to fall from the Outdoor Delaware online magazine.
- Avoiding the use of harsh insecticides, herbicides and other chemicals by trying natural garden sprays or integrated pest management techniques.
- Providing other resources for pollinators like shelter, water and food.
- Participating in the iNaturalist Program, a platform to record information on important species, share and discuss your observations of nature and contribute to biodiversity science at all Delaware State Parks and the Brandywine Zoo.
- Contributing to the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project by collecting and reporting on larvae to help study the distribution and abundances of the population.
Pollinator programs at Delaware State Parks:
- Bellevue State Park:
- The Magic of Monarch Migration, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Brandywine Zoo:
- Fall Moth Ball, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Spanish Storytime Series, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mighty Monarch Day, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fort Delaware State Park:
- Pollinator Bioblitz at Pea Patch Island, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Holt’s Landing State Park:
- Bioblitz, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Lums Pond State Park:
- Monarch Monitoring Project, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 27, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- White Clay Creek State Park:
- Pollinator Program, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.