DELAWARE- DNREC invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to showcase their creativity in a DNREC Photo Contest. This competition unites DNREC's previous contests into a single program.
Participants can submit photos in four categories: People Enjoying Nature, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways, Wildlife and Aquatic Life and Hunting and Fishing. Entries will be judged by a panel of experts, including a DNREC photographer, educator and environmental scientist.
DNREC says adult winners will be chosen for each category, while youth photographers will compete for one overall winner selected from all submissions. The contest opens for registration at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, with entries accepted until 4:30 p.m. on April 15. Late or incomplete submissions will not be considered.
Winning photographers will receive a $500 Visa gift card, a Delaware State Parks annual pass, a gift bag and a signed certificate. They will also be recognized at the DNREC Awards ceremony on Governor’s Day at the Delaware State Fair in July.
To participate, entrants must complete an online form, providing a description of the photo, their name, contact details, and the Delaware location where the photo was taken. Photos must meet the resolution requirements of at least 1650 by 2100 pixels and no larger than 10MB, submitted in .jpeg or .png format. For contestants under 18, a parent or guardian must complete the form.