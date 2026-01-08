DNREC opens grant applications for surface water planning projects

DOVER, Del. — County and city governments, conservation districts, and estuary programs in Delaware can now apply to DNREC for matching grants to support planning for surface water projects. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Eligible projects include early-stage planning, engineering studies, feasibility assessments, stormwater improvements, green infrastructure, stream and wetland restoration, small watershed evaluations, and master plans for drainage or surface water projects. Grants may also support other initiatives aimed at reducing pollution in water sources.
Applicants can request up to $50,000, with a required 1-to-1 cash match. Up to 10% of the funds may be used for administrative expenses. Each recipient may receive no more than $100,000 in total grants per fiscal year for surface water planning.
According to the agency, the Surface Water Matching Planning Grant program is part of the state’s Clean Water Revolving Fund and is designed to help reduce runoff and improve water quality in watersheds that are impaired.
Funding recommendations are made by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive review process.
Applications must be under 10 MB and sent by email to Michael Fleming at NPS.Grants@delaware.gov, with “Surface Water Matching Planning Grant” in the subject line.